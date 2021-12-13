Newsweek Names Matthews International One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) announces the Company has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2022. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

This year’s final ranking recognizes 500 of the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States. Now in its 3rd year, America’s Most Responsible Companies span fourteen industries and were selected as examples of companies that take a holistic view of corporate responsibility in the three areas of ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance). Statista applied a set of criteria based on publicly available ESG key performance indicators gathered from CSR (corporate social responsibility) Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports, along with the results of an independent survey of more than 11,000 U.S. citizens on the perception of the companies’ activities related to CSR. The final score was calculated based on a detailed analysis of the three areas and the top highest scoring 500 companies were then selected.

“This award is recognition of our commitment toward building a better future for our customers, employees and the communities in which we live and work,” said Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on continuous improvement in our sustainability efforts and creating innovative products that will contribute to a more sustainable world.”

Gary Kohl, President of SGK, added, “Given the importance of this issue among our global client base, we are extremely pleased that our Company’s ESG programs have been recognized and we are working closely with our corporate partners to accelerate our own Ten-point Environmental and Sustainability framework.”

During the past year, the Company has accelerated focus on the identification of specific opportunities to reduce Scope I, II, and III emissions through continued implementation of its operational excellence and innovation program known as the Matthews Management System (MMS) throughout the business. In addition to the Newsweek Award, the Company continues to maintain and improve a very favorable ESG score (top 30% of the peer group) from ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.)

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 26 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

