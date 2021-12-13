Aalto Bio Reagents announces SARS nCOV 2 NP and Mabs for Omicron Variant

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aalto Bio Reagents ltd., a leading developer of critical raw materials and reagents for the development of diagnostic tests globally, announced today that its SARS-CoV-2 n proteins CK6404 and monoclonals CA1360 that are part of numerous rapid assays that are being run in Europe and the U.S. on the screening frontline for detection of COVID-19 are capable of detecting the conserved nucleoprotein domain of SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest including Omicron.

From the start of this COVID-19 pandemic in January, Aalto Bio has supported over 50 global diagnostic companies and vaccine developers to build tests for COVID-19 with critical raw materials for the CV-19 virus detection, which has enabled frontline testing using multiples of millions of diagnostic tests. In February 2020, Aalto Bio began offering its first nucleocapsid COVID-19 protein soon after the Wuhan strain of the virus came on stream. In April, this was followed by our new COVID-19 Lysis buffer reagent for pre-treating COVID-19 samples prior to testing, and then in late April, our monoclonals. The early availability of our COVID-19 proteins and mabs has helped diagnostic manufacturers and vaccine developers alike build high-quality assays with our critical raw materials to faster determine the clinical status of COVID-19.

"Aalto Bio Reagents ltd. remains on hand to help our diagnostic manufacturing partners and vaccine developers around the globe meet their COVID-19 diagnostic testing requirements as new variants emerge, and will continue to build new critical materials as has been done since the outset of this world health crisis by delivering first in class critical raw material products during this pandemic. Aalto Bio will continue to offer ourselves to help innovate diagnostic testing to faster diagnose this virus," stated Philip Noone, CEO, Aalto Bio.

About Aalto Bio Reagents

Founded in 1978, Aalto Bio Reagents is a leading developer and provider of raw materials to the in-vitro diagnostics industry and to research laboratories globally. We serve the largest multinational companies in our industry with a broad range of purified human proteins; monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies; fungal, parasitic, bacterial and viral antigens; and disease state plasma for in-vitro diagnostic application.

Since the company's inception, we have built strong working relationships with our clients who trust us to provide them with the highest-quality raw materials to meet the exacting standards of their own product development requirements. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is rapidly expanding both its product portfolio and customer base. For further information, please visit http://www.aaltobioreagents.com.

Contact: Aalto Bio Tel: +353-1-4900685, Email: info@aaltobioreagents.com

