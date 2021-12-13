Roadway Moving is Launching Its Advanced Technology Platform, Setting the Green Standard for NYC Movers

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Roadway Moving is announcing that it is releasing its digital platform. Their investment is paving the way for a paradigm shift in how New York City moving and long-distance relocating are conducted in the United States.

As one of the well-known New York City moving companies with decades of experience, Roadway Moving's digitization efforts support the company's mission, vision, and values of offering the best moving experience possible. This transformation is important to Roadway Moving's expansion plans throughout the United States. As part of this initiative, Roadway Moving is now offering its full range of services in Los Angeles and cross-country moving in addition to New York City. Below are highlights of their new launch.

A revolutionary customer relationship management (CRM) solution is implemented that takes 'Movers NYC' customer engagement and communication to a new level. It connects intelligently with their web app.

The new Roadway Moving App, like Uber, tracks the driver's progress as they approach pickup and drop-off locations.

They removed manual processes and transformed the entire moving experience to be 100% paperless with e-documentation and multi-channel digital communications.

The company accepts cryptocurrencies as a payment method and is the first in the industry to do so.

Roadway trucks are now equipped with cutting-edge technology such as climate-controlled systems and state-of-art scanning technology to deliver a next-generation experience. Drivers are available to speak with the customers at any time they want.

"We recognized that clients desired a more seamless VIP experience that would make the moving process more enjoyable for them and their families. We want this to be a pleasurable experience. We want our customers to be enthusiastic about their new home. Our crew is equipped with technology that enables them to give a customized experience to each of our customers in NYC and around the country." - Ross Sapir, CEO

Roadway Moving has transformed its operations digitally in recognition of today's customers being busy, mobile individuals. Its services are now available to customers that are looking for New York City movers, cross-country movers, Los Angeles movers, and overseas movers. Roadway Moving is now equipped to serve families with a comprehensive range of relocation services, including short moves within the same building or apartment, convenient storage at the pickup and drop-off locations, packing services, art movers, piano moving, pool table moving, and assistance with auto transportation.

The digital makeover illustrates Roadway Moving's client-centric approach and readiness to adapt to evolving consumer demands while remaining committed to its goal of raising moving standards.

Visit the freshly revamped website or contact a member of their staff to learn more about Roadway Moving's innovative digital attempts to better serve customers' unique moving needs.

