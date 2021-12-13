$985,000 Awarded in Personal Injury Case Represented by Cherry Hill Law Firm Brandon J. Broderick

Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cherry Hill personal injury law firm of Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, is pleased to announce a $985,000 settlement award on behalf of a client injured in an unfortunate accident on the roads of New Jersey. The client’s vehicle was rear-ended by a box truck while slowing down for traffic on Route 17 in Paramus. As a result, the client suffered debilitating injuries and had to undergo treatment including two lower back surgeries. The client’s case was complicated further by a post-surgical infection. Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, ensured they received due justice and $985,000 in damages.

Every day, countless Americans are injured in road accidents that aren’t their fault, and often their lives are changed forever. These accidents can cause physical injuries, loss of earnings and possibly even future careers, not to mention emotional pain and suffering. Injured individuals need a talented personal injury attorney to fight aggressively for your rights.

Brandon J. Broderick is a highly respected personal injury lawyer located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey who is devoted to assisting individuals hurt in car accidents due to someone’s negligence, carelessness, or recklessness.

Seeking legal services after car accidents in New Jersey

The states that, at the time of writing, no less than 590 fatal crashes happened on the roads of New Jersey just this year. Every year we seem to see more and more serious traffic accidents: fatal accidents were up 6.4% from 475 incidents reported in 2019 to 502 in 2020, and now this worrying jump of 15% for the 590 reported in 2021. Most of the fatality victims of these incidents are reported as being the drivers of the vehicles.

It is very common to feel overwhelmed after a serious car accident with thoughts and worries about health and finances. It’s vital that you seek legal help as soon as possible to give your case the best chance at being successful.

If you’ve been injured in a traffic accident, having a personal injury attorney that you can trust will give you the best chance at protecting your rights and obtaining the maximum compensation possible. A skilled attorney will navigate your case, working with investigators and accident reconstruction specialists to determine how the injury happened and who is liable for damages.

