GeorgiaGasSavings.com Announces 2021 Best Natural Gas Providers in Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a volatile year of cold weather and natural gas prices, GeorgiaGasSavings.com announced today the 2021 ratings for the best natural gas providers in the state of Georgia. GeorgiaGasSavings.com provides consumers with comprehensive rankings, ratings and customer reviews to help make informed decisions about natural gas services. This ranking comes at a critical time for consumers, as national and international natural gas prices continue to influence local prices for natural gas plans.

The 2021 GeorgiaGasSavings.com's Best Natural Gas Providers first place position and gold trophy goes to Georgia Natural Gas (GNG). The largest provider and most recognizable brand in Georgia, GNG scored well on plans and pricing, product variety, and community engagement. Additionally, the provider had consistently strong customer reviews.

The second place ranking has been awarded to Constellation Energy. Constellation entered the natural gas market in Georgia in 2012 and has since been recognized for competitive rates and outstanding customer communication. The company also had the highest customer reviews of any other provider in Georgia.

The remaining top five providers in Georgia, receiving bronze trophies, include SCANA Energy, Xoom Energy, and Gas South. SCANA Energy rated the highest of all providers on community giving and had excellent marks for their operational abilities. Xoom Energy had the best rates from a natural gas provider all year, and scored well in billing, communications, and customer service. Meanwhile, Gas South excelled at customer communication. The complete ratings can be viewed at https://www.georgiagassavings.com/read-reviews.

Georgia Gas Savings advocates for consumers by evaluating providers in the Georgia natural gas market for features and characteristics that typical energy customers may miss, such as high deposits, variable rates, incentives, "free" plans, and minimum usage plans. These new rankings are designed to help consumers find the best natural gas providers to fit their individual needs, as well as educate customers about potential marketplace pitfalls.

GeorgiaGasSavings.com offers daily updated information about natural gas rates in the entire Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) footprint of Georgia. This includes Atlanta, Augusta, Decatur, Savanna and Alpharetta. Since 2017, Georgia Gas Savings has helped over 1 million Georgians make better energy choices. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy natural gas and energy services from the best providers.

