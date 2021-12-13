LookingGlass Promotes Cody Pierce to Chief Product Officer

Reston, VA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass announced today that Cody Pierce, SVP of the company’s AlphaWave division, has been promoted to Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Pierce will oversee product development with a focus on strategically positioning LookingGlass as a continued leader in the attack surface management and threat intelligence space.

Pierce brings 20 years of experience at the highest levels of cybersecurity, with a particular emphasis on product development. Before his arrival at LookingGlass, Pierce was the co-Founder and CEO of AlphaWave, an attack surface management company. Prior to that, Pierce was a leader in research and development for several technology entities including Rapid7, Endgame, and the Zero Day Initiative. In his role as SVP of the AlphaWave division at LookingGlass, Pierce was responsible for integration of the cutting-edge AlphaWave software into the diverse LookingGlass product line.

“We are delighted to have someone as experienced and talented as Cody heading up our product division,” said LookingGlass CEO Gilman Louie. “As we continue to grow, it’s incredibly important for us to have a diverse group of senior leaders who can help us continue to innovate at the leading edge of the cybersecurity industry.”

“I’m very happy to take on this new role with LookingGlass,” added Pierce. “It’s been exciting to get to know the LookingGlass product portfolio and how it provides customers with greater global, external attack surface insights. I’m also energized by the leadership team’s support in building cybersecurity solutions that will be needed to take on AI-powered cyber attacks. I look forward to guiding the company’s product development to align with this vision while meeting current and future cybersecurity challenges.”

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is a global cybersecurity leader that provides public and private sector clients with a comprehensive view of their attack surfaces layered with tailored, actionable threat intelligence. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their financial, economic, and national security interests.