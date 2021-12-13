Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Hires TraDigital IR as Investor Relations Advisor

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced today announced that the Company has hired TraDigital IR, a leading financial and digital media communications firm, to assist with its investor relations program.



Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, commented, "We are pleased to appoint TraDigital as our investor relations advisor. TraDigital’s industry expertise and capital markets knowledge will assist Mobiquity in its efforts to strengthen our communication with investors and improve market awareness of our Company. We look forward to working closely with TraDigital to convey our business story, growth strategy, competitive advantages, and value proposition to the investment community."

“Our team is excited about working with Mobiquity to increase its exposure to the retail investment community and microcap funds, including sell-side analysts and portfolio managers focused on the AdTech sector,” said MJ Clyburn, founder and CEO of TraDigital. “We are very enthusiastic about the Company’s strategy to grow its next-generation marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence business by helping advertisers target the delivery of their messages to the right person at the right time.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/

About TraDigital IR

TraDigital specializes in investor relations, corporate communications, digital/social media, and capital advisory solutions to emerging growth public and private companies across multiple sectors. Learn more at https://tradigitalir.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

