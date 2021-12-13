Tech Industry Veteran Gene Hall Joins Puppet as Chief Marketing Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced Gene Hall as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hall brings longtime, strategic marketing experience to Puppet, having previously spent two decades at Cisco where he led marketing for Security, Services, Key Accounts and a host of the company’s core businesses. His deep understanding of B2B marketing and the unique needs of large, global enterprises will be foundational as Puppet reaches further into the Global 5000.



“Gene’s extensive experience leading global teams of marketing professionals for over two decades, along with his extensive security background, make him an ideal fit for Puppet’s leadership team,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO at Puppet. “As Puppet continues to modernize and scale to meet customer infrastructure needs, especially in today’s hybrid work environment, Gene’s strategic leadership will be instrumental. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team!”

Puppet partners with the world’s largest companies and government institutions to scale intelligent infrastructure automation anywhere, with the freedom to choose how and where to manage infrastructure, and the knowledge to transform and empower the workforce. Alongside continued technology innovation, Puppet continues to invest in its leadership, elevating and attracting top talent with expertise in cloud, open source and IT infrastructure that has helped drive the company’s operational growth nearly 20 percent in 2021.

“I'm delighted and honored to join Puppet, a key founder in the DevOps movement that is enabling fearless and open innovation for developers and global IT Infrastructure and Operations teams,” said Hall. “Throughout my career, I’ve been hyper-focused on customer engagement and experience. In today's dynamic IT landscape, including multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, developers and practitioners are looking for an expert partner to help them navigate change while delivering great experiences. Puppet understands the importance of meeting customers where they are and delivering world-class solutions to help them meet their business goals. The company already has an amazing track record and I'm committed to helping it reach its huge potential."

As Vice President of Security Marketing at Cisco, Hall led the company’s global marketing team, driving forward end-to-end marketing strategy for B2B security business and growing the practice to more than $3 billion per year in revenue. Previously, Hall was the Director and Global Lead of Cisco Enterprise Segment Marketing, where he led the first-ever global, integrated marketing program for Cisco’s top 5,000 accounts by pioneering impactful “voice of the customer” initiatives. Hall also led Cisco Services Marketing go-to-market strategy and was the Chief of Staff for Enterprise and Mid-market Solutions Marketing, underlining his expertise in operational strategy.

About Puppet

Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure with the solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale, and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security, all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, Sydney and Timișoara. Learn more at puppet.com.