Former Walmart and Ahold Delhaize Exec John Shaw Joins Farmstead as Head of Supply

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that former Walmart and Ahold/Peapod executive John Shaw has joined as Head of Supply. In this role, Shaw now leads merchandising, sourcing and supply chain activities.



Shaw has 10+ years experience leading large teams for two major retailers and an e-commerce delivery company across international, domestic and omnichannel. Most recently, he was responsible for international sourcing and support at Peapod Digital Labs, a division of Ahold Delhaize. Prior to that, he was with Walmart for nearly 9 years, working in global food sourcing, technology and global strategy.

Farmstead currently operates its own grocery e-commerce business in multiple US cities. Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mass-market audience.

“Logistics tied to the perishables supply chain is at the heart of Farmstead’s success. Our fast growth demands that we stay ahead of the curve, with the best in-house technology and the best talent,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “John brings highly relevant experience working with local, national and international supply chains, a track record of success in scaling large supply chain organizations, and the energy and passion that a startup role requires. We are thrilled that he has chosen to join the Farmstead team.”

“The growth of online grocery, shifting consumer demands and technology have accelerated beyond expectations. To win in the future, retailers must find ways to drive value through simplifying the process, leveraging technology and evolving the consumer experience. That’s exactly what Farmstead is doing,” said Shaw. “Farmstead is on the cusp of enormous growth, and I’m excited about helping to strengthen the foundation required.”

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Farmstead offers this same technology stack, Grocery OS, to grocers wishing to improve operations and compete more effectively against dominant e-commerce players. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .

