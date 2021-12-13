Fourth Powers Procurement, Inventory, and Supply Chain Management for RIMAP Hospitality

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourth, a leading provider of workforce and inventory solutions for the hospitality, restaurant and retail industries, today announced it has partnered with RIMAP Hospitality, one of Montreal's largest hotel operators, to drive efficiencies in procurement, inventory and supply chain management for four of the company’s largest properties.



As a fully integrated purchasing solution, Fourth’s Adaco software will serve as the RIMAP’s centralized control system to drive unified processes and compliance, including food and beverage, consumables, housekeeping, engineering, and other hotel purchasing functions. In addition to fulfilling their specific operational needs, the mobile-enabled solution provides a customizable analytics module with comprehensive visibility of meaningful data reporting to harness purchasing power, control costs, limit inventory saturation and mitigate unavailability systemwide.

“We are laser focused on providing a great guest experience, and that all starts with optimizing internal and external operations,” said Louis Secondo, VP of Operations. “As we continue to expand our portfolio, we are now able to quickly establish new properties seamlessly knowing we have a centralized solution. Additionally, Fourth’s technology helps to ease some challenges amidst the labor shortage by managing our personalized operational needs across the board to streamline purchasing, protect our margins, and create a better employee and guest experience.”

“As one of Montreal’s leading hotel management companies, we are thrilled to partner with RIMAP Hospitality to help the brand achieve its goals during this critical period of resurgence for the travel industry,” said Clinton Anderson, CEO of Fourth. “With the integration of Adaco, RIMAP’s team will be able to focus on their passion for hospitality while our technology automatically removes the guesswork from forecasting to save both money and time.”

About Fourth Enterprises

Fourth Enterprises LLC, parent company of HotSchedules and Fourth, is a leading provider of end-to-end workforce management and operations software solutions for the hospitality, restaurant and retail industries. Fourth’s inventory management, workforce management, and operations solutions, coupled with its comprehensive data and analytics suite, give operators the actionable insights they need to control costs, scale profitability, improve employee engagement, and maintain compliance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fourth Enterprises serves more than 7,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.fourth.com .

About RIMAP Hospitality

RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc is an innovative Montreal-based hotel management company that was founded in 2007. RIMAP has quickly become one of Montreal's largest hotel operators, presently managing four internationally branded hotels in the Montreal area under Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental hotels group banners. RIMAP-managed properties dominate the downtown Montreal skyline with the Hilton Garden Inn, the Courtyard Marriott, the Holiday Inn & Suites and the AC Marriott Montreal.

