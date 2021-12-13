Spectra Baby USA Celebrates 10th Anniversary in December 2021

This week marks the 10th anniversary of Spectra® Baby USA. Over the past decade, Spectra Baby USA has grown to become one of the largest and most recognized brands of top-performing and award-winning breast pumps and accessories. Known for its Natural Nursing Technology™, Spectra leads the industry with innovative technology and is a champion for breastfeeding education and support.



Company Founder and CEO, Heidi Humphries remarked, "We achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our internal Spectra family and the commitment to customer care and education that exists throughout the entire organization." She went on to say, "Looking into 2022 and beyond, we will embrace the foundation that started it all, which is a passion for helping both mothers and babies succeed in their breastfeeding journey. The next 10 years will be the most exciting yet!"



About Spectra Baby USA

Women-owned, privately held and located in South Florida, Spectra Baby USA is a team of passionate moms, dads, daughters and sons dedicated to supporting every mother on the beautiful journey of breastfeeding. Founded by Heidi Humphries in 2011, Spectra Baby USA is distinguished for its unique Natural Nursing Technology and assortment of award-winning breast pumps including the Synergy Gold, S1 Plus, S2 Plus and 9 Plus as well as a full line of breastfeeding accessories that are highly regarded by a community of active supporters.



