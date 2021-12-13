NXT Level Technologies Announces Promotion to Guidewire Consulting Alliance Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Level Technologies, an insurance IT services provider specializing in all Guidewire products, has announced that they have joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas region.

NXT Level Technologies has over 30 years of experience in the information technology and insurance industries and over 15 years of experience with Guidewire products, which has enabled the company to work on many successful engagements with mutual customers. The NXT Level Technologies team has been involved in effective implementations and projects, from upgrades and maintenance, to support and customized delivery, offering experienced skillsets in PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, ClaimCenter, DataHub/InfoCenter, Guidewire Cloud, and Guidewire Digital.

"We have built an extensive Guidewire Practice over the last 15 years and currently have over 190 employees working directly or indirectly on more than 50 current Guidewire projects," said Michael Lauren, President, NXT Level Technologies. "Through extensive product knowledge, dedicated centers of excellence, targeted response, and customizable engagement models, we provide value-driven partnerships that enable successful project implementation and delivery. As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner, we look forward to continuing our mission to be the partner of choice to provide knowledgeable staff and cost-effective engagement solutions to ensure our customers deliver successful on-time and on-budget project implementations."

About NXT Level Technologies

NXT Level Technologies LLC is an IT services provider headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, that specializes in Guidewire products, Salesforce, AWS Architecture, and enterprise content management.

We have been involved in multiple successful Guidewire implementations over the last 15 years. All delivered with Integrity, Transparency and Trust. Our four core values are:

• Successful delivery: We have a large footprint in past and current projects with extremely high levels of success.

• Experienced skillsets: Our employees include Guidewire InsuranceSuite, DataHub, InfoCenter, and Digital developers, BAs, QAs, PMs, architects. We also have experienced skillsets in Salesforce, most Enterprise Content Management and ETL products.

• Customized delivery: We customize our delivery for each client to meet their corporate and project requirements.

• "Customer-Shore" engagement models: We currently offer three delivery models (Onsite, On-Shore and Off-Shore) from which our clients can choose any combination to meet their budget and project requirements.

Contact:

Dan Pollack

VP - Engagements

NXT Level Technologies, LLC

+1 513-502-1510

dpollack@nxtleveltech.com

Related Images











Image 1: Logo





NXT Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment