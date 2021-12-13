UniDoc Health Commences Trading Under CSE Ticker Symbol UDOC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) at the opening of the market on December 13, 2021, under the ticker symbol “UDOC.” Additional information is now available on the Company website at www.unidoctor.com.



UniDoc is a virtual health/telehealth solutions company. The Company’s primary offering will be the Virtual Care Solutions Model, a proprietary, customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solution that integrates a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, along with access to the Company’s developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Mr. Antonio Baldassarre, CEO, President & Director of UniDoc states, “Today’s news is immensely gratifying to the entire team. The commencement of trading is the next step for the Company’s development and anticipated commercialization of its innovative Telehealth platform. With access to the public markets, UniDoc gains a broader audience which has the potential to better support the growth of the company through investment. For our part, we are dedicated to executing our strategic plan to unlock shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe.”

As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo a consultation as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. Find out more at: https://unidoctor.com and connect with our social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to expected timing for trading on the CSE, the Company’s primary product offering and features thereof, and the Company’s commercialization of the telehealth platform.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

