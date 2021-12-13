GBT Presents Positive Results from Phase 1 Study of GBT021601 in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease and Healthy Volunteers at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

GBT601 demonstrated average hemoglobin occupancy of greater than 30% with 100 mg daily doses in a multiple ascending dose study of six adult SCD patients

GBT601 tolerability was favorable in studies of SCD patients and healthy volunteers

Study results provide proof of concept to support the continued development of GBT601

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced new data from a Phase 1 study of GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s investigational next-generation sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization inhibitor, that demonstrated average hemoglobin (Hb) occupancy greater than 30% and improvements in hematologic parameters in a cohort of six patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) receiving multiple ascending doses (MAD) of GBT601. The study also showed that single ascending doses (SAD) and MAD of GBT601 were well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and SCD patients. These data are being presented today (Poster #3099) during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia and online.

“These Phase 1 data of GBT601 are very encouraging and demonstrate that in sickle cell disease patients we can achieve a high target hemoglobin occupancy at daily doses lower than 500 mg, while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Therefore, GBT601 has the potential to improve clinical outcomes in people living with SCD, while reducing pill burden,” said Clark Brown, M.D., Ph.D., director of sickle cell clinical research at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and lead investigator of the study. “I’m very excited to continue to study GBT601 in more patients and with longer follow up to seek to confirm the potential for GBT601 as a potent, well-tolerated disease-modifying therapy for sickle cell patients in a once-daily pill.”

Discovered and designed by GBT’s research team, GBT601 has the same mechanism of action as Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, which is the first FDA-approved medicine that directly targets HbS polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. GBT601 is a unique molecular entity with its own intellectual property. With these Phase 1 data, GBT believes GBT601 has shown the potential for greater response than Oxbryta by achieving higher Hb levels and occupancy at lower doses. In prior research in an in vivo SCD mouse model, GBT601 treatment led to substantial improvements in hematological parameters.1

Single and Multiple Ascending Doses of GBT601 in Adult SCD Patients

Six adult patients with SCD (HbSS genotype) were studied in a single-arm, intra-patient single-dose and MAD trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GBT601. Patients were given a single dose of 100 mg during the SAD portion of the study and then, following a washout period of eight weeks, during the MAD portion of the study patients received a loading dose of 300 mg on day one and a 200 mg loading dose on day two, followed by a daily maintenance dose of 50 mg for five weeks (MAD-1). This was immediately followed by the second MAD phase, with patients receiving a loading dose of 500 mg on the first day and a 400 mg loading dose the next day, followed by a daily maintenance dose of 100 mg for three weeks (MAD-2). The primary endpoint of the study was safety and tolerability and key secondary endpoints included pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) and hematological parameters.



GBT601 demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile in both the SAD and MAD phases. In the study overall, the majority of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were grade 1 or 2 and not related to GBT601. There were three TEAEs reported that were related to GBT601 – one case of grade 2 headache and two cases of grade 1 diarrhea. In addition, in the MAD phases, a total of three vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) occurred in two patients, grades 2, 3 and 4 – all deemed unrelated to GBT601. No TEAEs led to study discontinuation.

At study completion (16 weeks), Hb occupancy averaged 32.6% (range 19.7% to 41.8%) and Hb levels increased by up to 3.1 g/dL (mean increase of 2.3 g/dL). During study treatment, all patients demonstrated improvements in hematologic parameters, including reticulocytes and absolute reticulocytes, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) and indirect bilirubin. In addition, improvements in red blood cell health were seen in all patients as assessed by Oxygenscan testing.

GBT believes these Phase 1 study results provide proof of concept that a low dose of GBT601 in a once-daily pill should achieve high target Hb occupancies. Incorporation of these data into GBT’s PK model predicts that even higher Hb occupancies can be achieved at relatively low doses, thus enabling GBT’s further clinical development of this next generation HbS polymerization inhibitor.

“These are the first published results of GBT601 in people living with sickle cell disease and represent an important milestone to potentially establish this innovative investigational therapy as a functional cure in a once-daily pill. As such, we believe that treatment with GBT601 has the potential to be able to improve key lab measures and make sickle cell disease look like sickle cell trait. Most importantly, this is an important step on our continuing journey to bring more transformative therapeutic options to as many SCD patients as possible,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “We very much look forward to continuing the rapid advancement of our clinical development of GBT601 as we advance our work to transform SCD into a benign, well managed condition.”



Multiple Ascending Doses of GBT601 in Healthy Volunteers

Ten adult healthy volunteers were randomized to receive GBT601 (at a 300 mg loading dose for three days followed by a 15 mg daily maintenance dose for 11 days) or placebo over a 14-day period. GBT601 was well tolerated in all subjects. Average Hb occupancy at this 15 mg dose was 16.0% at day 14.

An Oxbryta dose greater than 300 mg was needed to achieve a similar occupancy in the equivalent Oxbryta healthy volunteer study.2 This GBT601 healthy volunteer study is enrolling additional cohorts of 10 healthy volunteers with a higher daily maintenance dose.



Single Ascending Doses of GBT601 in Healthy Volunteers

Preliminary single-dose data of GBT601 in healthy volunteers showed a linear dose-dependent increase in percent Hb occupancy up to the highest dose evaluated, 2,200 mg. From single doses of 50 to 2,200 mg, the mean preliminary Hb occupancy ranged from 0.88 to 43.9%, respectively, exceeding the Hb occupancies reported for healthy volunteers receiving single doses of Oxbryta over a similar range. GBT601 showed linear PK, high partitioning into red blood cells, and a dose-dependent increase in percent Hb occupancy in healthy volunteers, and single ascending doses were well tolerated. Most adverse events were grade 1 or 2, with none indicative of tissue hypoxia.



About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects more than 100,000 people in the United States,3 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,4 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.5 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.5 Complications of SCD begin in early childhood and can include neurocognitive impairment, acute chest syndrome, and silent and overt stroke, among other serious issues.6 SCD is a lifelong inherited rare blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.7 Due to a genetic mutation, individuals with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped and rigid.7-9 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.8-11

About Oxbryta® (voxelotor) Tablets

Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, Oxbryta inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells, which are primary pathologies faced by every single person living with SCD. Through addressing hemolytic anemia and improving oxygen delivery throughout the body, GBT believes that Oxbryta has the potential to modify the course of SCD. In November 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for Oxbryta tablets for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.12

As a condition of accelerated approval, GBT will continue to study Oxbryta in the HOPE-KIDS 2 Study, a post-approval confirmatory study using transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity to assess the ability of the therapy to decrease stroke risk in children 2 to 14 years of age.

In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the FDA granted Oxbryta Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. Additionally, Oxbryta was granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Oxbryta was designated by the European Commission (EC) as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD, and Oxbryta was granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in the United Kingdom from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The EMA has accepted for review GBT’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) seeking full marketing authorization of Oxbryta in Europe to treat hemolytic anemia in SCD patients ages 12 years and older. GBT is also seeking regulatory approval to expand the potential use of Oxbryta in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has granted marketing authorization for Oxbryta for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, the first FDA-approved medicine that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s next-generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of potential treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

