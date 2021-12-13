Chicago's Annual Coat Drive By Omar Hussain & Matt Diechl Expecting Thousands

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year's annual Chicago coat drive by Omar Hussain & Matt Diechl will get underway at 7:30 p.m. at a new, larger venue, the Builders Building, located at 222 North LaSalle Street, to accommodate the thousands of people expected to attend. It will include live music, food, and drinks from more than ten local restaurants.



Nearly a decade ago, the coat drive founders made their yearly visit to an orphanage in Humboldt Park, with hopes of finding out how they might be able to help the kids that lived there. They learned about one of their most pressing need, coats.

Later when the two were asked by friends and family as to what they should bring to their annual Holiday potluck, they asked guests to bring children's coats. The 35 guests that year supplied 50 coats. The guests went to the orphanage, handed out coats, and were moved by how appreciative the children were. This motivated them to try and make a larger impact the following year. The simple request marked the beginning of an ever-growing coat drive that's due to commemorate its ninth anniversary with a big celebration on December 18, 2021.

When asked about what motivates him to keep this cause alive, Omar said that he's driven "to give back to the city where I'm from."

This year's coat drive and party, scheduled for December 18, will continue to be free to the general public. The only thing that the hosts ask is that you donate a coat.

If you plan on attending and bringing a coat to donate, please ensure that it is new and not used. This is a formal event.