North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Markets Report 2021: The Patent Cliff is Contributing to Market Growth - Forecast to 2027

Major factors contributing to the growth of the North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market include the increasing trend of outsourcing healthcare services. In addition, the patent cliff is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The ongoing patent expiry of many blockbuster drugs coupled with the decreasing profit margins on branded drugs is forcing most healthcare companies to outsource manufacturing to control costs.

Additionally, patent cliffs have cut sales revenue of many branded medications and forced drug makers to consider outsourcing manufacturing to enable control production costs. However, stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for low-cost services and increasing drug discovery are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market can be segmented based on product, type, and services. Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into OTC drugs, API, finished dosage forms include solid dose, liquid dose, and injectable dose, and others such as nutritional products and packaging. Based on type, the market is segmented into sterile manufacturing and non-sterile manufacturing.

Based on the services, the market is sub-divided into manufacturing services, non-clinical services, and research and development. Among services, the manufacturing segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment owing to the growing medical device manufacturing.

The North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market report covers the analysis of two economies including the US and Canada. The US held a major share in the North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure.

There are a large number of contract manufacturers in the region dealing with innovative technologies enabling drug manufacturers in the application of genomics to develop personalized medicines. AbbVie, Inc., Ajinomoto Althea, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Cambrex Corp., Catalent Inc., Pfizer CentreOne, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zoetis, Inc. are some of the contract manufacturers operating in the region.

The market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and partnerships to gain significant market share. For instance, in May 2019, Catalent, Inc. acquired Paragon Bioservices, Inc., a contract research and manufacturing organization, for $1.2 billion. Catalent has significantly improved its biologics business by acquiring Paragon's development and manufacturing capabilities.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market By Product

4.1.1. Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

4.1.2. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

4.1.3. Finished Dosage Formulation (Solid Dose, Liquid Dose, And Injectable Dose)

4.1.4. Others (Nutritional Products And Packaging)

4.2. North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market By Type

4.2.1. Sterile Manufacturing

4.2.2. Non-Sterile Manufacturing

4.3. North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing By Services

4.3.1. Manufacturing Services

4.3.2. Non-Clinical Services Such As Supply Chain Management

4.3.3. Research And Development



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada



6. Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

Allegiant Healthcare Inc.

Altron Inc.

Avara Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Chip Star Technology, Llc

Confab Laboratories Inc.

Denison Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dravon Medical Inc.

East-West Manufacturing, Llc

Genvion Corporation

Hisun Pharmaceuticals Usa Inc

HTI Plastics, Inc.

Lee Biosolutions, Inc.

MCGUFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mikart, Inc.

Needletech Products, Inc.

Nextphase Medical Devices, Llc.

Nortech Systems Inc.

Patheon N.V.

Pfizer Centreone

Phoenix Deventures Inc.

Pyramid Laboratories Inc.

Ropack Pharma Solutions

Saneca Pharmaceuticals, A. S.

SMC Ltd.

Stason Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sterinova Inc.

Vital Life Pharmaceutical Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

