Forescout is Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Access Control

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, the leader in Active Defense for the Enterprise of Things, today announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the November 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Network Access Control report1. Forescout received the high overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for the second consecutive year.



“An award like this, which is entirely driven by independent customer feedback and insights, speaks volumes about Forescout and our exciting cybersecurity platform. We have great customers and sincerely appreciate their continued partnership and valuable feedback,” said Ian Curry, Chief Marketing Officer, Forescout. “These reviews help us continuously improve our platform and company to support our customers as they deal with a dynamic threat landscape. Forescout is looking ahead and building on the comprehensive platform that earned us this distinction.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers.

Forescout’s rating is based on 70 reviews from the 18-month period ending on September 30, 2021. The majority (94%) of Forescout Gartner Peer Insights reviews indicated a willingness to recommend Forescout based on product capabilities, as well as sales, deployment and support experience.

Forescout customer reviews at Gartner Peer Insights:

“We work in a heterogeneous network setup and Forescout allows us to simplify our network access control by enforcing zero-trust access for the entire network, as well as all the devices on our network.” – Software Engineer in the Finance Industry

"Forescout has provided valuable insight into what is running on our networks and allowed us to profile our devices. In addition, the product has been used to determine how some applications truly run across the networks." – Director Information Security in the Healthcare Industry

“Monitoring all of the managed and unmanaged devices is a task too easy and less time-consuming now." - Software Developer Engineer in the Services Industry

“Forescout platform provides organization with complete ability to orchestrate action to reduce network or cyber risks. It provided us the real-time discovery and classification of every network ip connected devices. Awesome application for network access and security." – Software Engineer in the Services Industry

Read more here about why customers prefer Forescout for their Network Access Control. For more information, visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides one of the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platforms at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with extensive device intelligence, data and policies to allow organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don’t just see it. Secure it.

