Mediaocean Appoints Strategic Marketing Executive David Berkowitz as SVP Corporate Marketing and Communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has named David Berkowitz as Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications. Leveraging decades of experience and a widely respected career across top strategic marketing posts, Berkowitz will oversee key functions for Mediaocean, including global public relations, analyst relations, corporate messaging and content.



Prior to founding and running his own consultancy, Serial Marketer, Berkowitz’s roles have included Head of Marketing at Storyhunter and Chief Strategy Officer at Sysomos (acquired by Meltwater in 2018). He was also Chief Marketing Officer at MRY, leading efforts for clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Visa and Pizza Hut. Previously Berkowitz was Vice President at 360i, crafting mobile marketing strategies for brands like Bravo, Coca-Cola and Oreo. He has also held leadership posts at iCrossing, Unicast, and research firm eMarketer, now Insider Intelligence. As a popular thought leader and columnist, Berkowitz has contributed nearly 1,000 bylines to Ad Age, MediaPost, VentureBeat, Mashable, Adweek and others.

Berkowitz’s arrival follows Mediaocean’s acquisition of Flashtalking , establishing the most scaled independent ad tech platform with over $200 billion in annualized media spend and more than one trillion monthly ad impressions. This year, the company has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Ad Tech , was awarded a new patent for CTV ad verification , won an I-COM award for identity resolution , announced investment from CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates , and ranked first in advertising technology for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021 .

“Heading into 2022 – following an active year of acquisition, integration, and innovation – the goal of unifying our product offerings and value proposition will be very important for Mediaocean and our customers,” said Aaron Goldman, CMO of Mediaocean. “David has the experience necessary to excel in this role and help us to create clear messaging frameworks that emphasize the robust market opportunity and commitment to delivery for our clients. We’re also excited to work more closely with the Serial Marketers community and invest in ways to further propel our industry forward.”

“It’s an incredible time to be joining Mediaocean as the company continues to transform and unlock new value for advertisers and agencies throughout the media supply chain,” said Berkowitz. “Mediaocean’s strategic marketing plan very much reflects a position of global industry leadership, but also the challenge of communicating effectively across regions and segments – something I’m extremely excited to spearhead.”

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products.

