Torque Lifestyle Brands on Pace for $5.5 Million in 2021 Booked Sales on Strong Performance of JV “Zero Torque Manufacturing”

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) (“Torque” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the manufacture of active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements, is pleased to provide an update of the Company’s performance in 2021.

“We have achieved clear traction with our recent joint venture ‘Zero Torque Manufacturing LLC’, and we wanted to update shareholders as we continue to build on that momentum,” noted David Lovatt, CEO of Torque. “In our first two months of operations since completing this deal, we have seen not only significant purchase orders, but also impressive revenue being generated from operations throughout 2021.”

Since closing on the JV with Zero Day Nutrition, Zero Torque has completed three months of operations under the new structure, has received orders in excess of $5m and so far in 2021 has revenues well in excess of $1m. It recently divested of its American Metabolix, Inc. subsidiary and that brought in $500,000 of non-dilutive cash onto the balance sheet upon closing. Purchase orders are invoiced as end product leaves the production line at Zero Torque.

Torque recently announced that Zero Torque, the company’s majority owned JV subsidiary, had secured a $4m purchase order from GNC Partner ‘Glaxon’ ( www.glaxon.com ). GLAXON is one of the fastest growing and most innovative brands in the active nutrition space. That growth has been driven by disruptive thought-provoking branding, product education, and transparent supplements that provide lifestyle solutions. GLAXON products have already received multiple industry awards in less than two years since launch and will now be manufactured at the Zero Torque Facility in Texas.

