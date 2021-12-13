Nymox Shareholder Update

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed all the Company’s required tasks in preparation for its planned upcoming regulatory submission for Fexapotide Triflutate for the treatment of BPH.



"Speaking for Management, we are extremely pleased that all the external factors which had caused some moderate delays this past year are behind us at this time." said Paul Averback, CEO of Nymox. "We hope that our supporters understand that there are many complex parts involved, and these times have seen certain adjustments that we and many other groups have had to handle with some patience. Given the usual seasonal delays, we expect that the formal date that we send the first application in will not be immediate, but we will continue to report material developments on a timely basis."

Dr. Averback said "Patients treated with FT in long-term U.S. clinical trials had very low incidence of prostate cancer after 4 years, much lower than expected from comparable population studies, and statistically much lower than placebo treated subjects in the studies. That is very exciting to us. Patients treated with FT in long-term US clinical trials also had statistically very low incidence of acute urinary retention after 4 years, and statistically less need for invasive surgery -- both of which are also very exciting to us. These long-term clinical trials showed none of the typical sexual worsening often seen in long-term treatment for this common condition. That is good news for countless people in this unfortunate situation."

"The clinical studies prospectively assessed the benefits of fexapotide for those patients who had failed on oral medications or were intolerant of their side effects or who did not want to take a daily medication for the rest of their lives. The studies showed in these patients where their treatment had failed with conventional medications, that there was a highly statistically significant benefit for them in their long-term symptom reduction after Fexapotide treatment." he said.

Fexapotide treatment involves a single brief well tolerated office administration of Fexapotide given by injection with prostate ultrasound localization, with no anesthesia or catheter required.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Reports.