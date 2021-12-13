Virgin Pulse Named 2021 CCW Excellence Awards Finalist for Best Contact Center Culture and Best in Class Contact Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of tech-enabled solutions focused on improving the health and wellbeing of its members, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2021 CCW Excellence Awards in two distinct categories: Best Contact Center Culture and Best in Class Contact Center (100+ Seats).



Through its Homebase for Health™ solution, Virgin Pulse is changing lives for good by making it easier for people to understand and take action towards their personal health and wellbeing goals. The company’s Member Services team is a critical factor in achieving this mission, providing excellent customer service to millions of end users by establishing a culture of quality and excellence that keeps employees engaged, motivated to serve and innovate, and positions the team as a critical conduit to the Voice of the Consumer.

“Our employee experience is the number one driver of members being successful in their journey and delivering our business goals,” said Michael Pace, Senior Director, Member Services at Virgin Pulse. “In creating an engaging, fun and rewarding culture, we have also cultivated an environment of continuous process improvement that has translated to tangible return on investment and value for our clients and company.”

Some of Member Service’ key achievements from 2021 include:

Saving more than $1.1M in cost avoidance by intercepting more than 10% of forecasted contacts. Process and technical improvements that contributed to this goal included adding FAQs into the mobile app, Visual IVR, and proactive communications.

Decreasing Contact to Member Rates from 2.86% to 1.51%, which with millions of active members represents hundreds of thousands of contacts intercepted.

Decreasing Cost per Active Member by $0.05, which ties to member rates, channel distribution, leveraging of worldwide resources, and use of technology.

88% customer satisfaction score (90%+ every month after April), up 4% from the prior year.

“It is an honor to be named a finalist among the other companies nominated in these two categories,” added Pace. “I’m incredibly proud of the work our team has done and am honored that their work to deliver excellent customer service is being acknowledged at a national level.”

The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession. The awards highlight top practices, superior thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions. Award winners will be recognized during the CCW Excellence Awards Gala, Tuesday, December 14 in Las Vegas.

About Customer Contact Week

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, now Customer Contact Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is a global leader and premier provider of tech-enabled health and wellbeing solutions focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs for its clients and members through its Homebase for Health® strategy. Homebase for Health is a personalized ecosystem where Virgin Pulse clients and members can access, navigate and interact with their health, wellbeing and benefits – all in one trusted and familiar place. Fusing high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data, Homebase for Health aims to simplify and unify health and wellbeing for clients, consumers, patients and members across the entire care continuum —from prevention and wellbeing to pre-chronic and chronic disease management to episodic and acute care. Today, more than 14 million users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.