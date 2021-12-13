BizCann Expo to Offer Expert Speakers and Packed Exhibit Space at Business & Networking Event

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- BizCann Expo is coming to New York City in February to kick off the year with a business and networking event for everything related to cannabis. Scheduled for February 4-5, 2022, the two-day gathering at the Brooklyn Expo Center is designed for those looking to add cannabis to their business (such as lawyers, marketers, accountants and HR) or those looking to start a new one (such as farmers and dispensaries).



So, whether you’re an established cann-business provider or are looking to get into this new and exciting industry, BizCann Expo has all the resources you will need to connect to potential canna-entrepreneurs or to propel your venture into a full-blown successful business:

Legal: Update your knowledge on the latest cannabis legislation

Update your knowledge on the latest cannabis legislation Accounting: Learn from experts on how to manage cannabis-industry accounts

Learn from experts on how to manage cannabis-industry accounts Marketing: Offer your cannabis services to an audience that needs them

Offer your cannabis services to an audience that needs them Retail: Discover how to market efficiently and legally within the cannabis space

Discover how to market efficiently and legally within the cannabis space Consulting: Prepare your firm for the new cannabis investor with tailored expert panels



The BizCann Expo agenda is jam packed with vital information for cannabis newbies and professionals alike. Topics to be addressed include dealing with federal regulatory agencies, branding and advertising, investing, banking and licensing in New York, payroll and commercial real estate. Expo content and presentations have been carefully chosen to cover a wide range of subjects and deliver insightful material that will impact everyone who attends.

BizCann Expo will feature a CLE Course (with 3 credit hours included in the Friday Full Access Pass) and an investor roundtable. Expo speakers include Sarah Chase of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation; David Paleschuck from the Branding Bud Consulting Group; Debra Borchardt from the Green Market Report; James Landau of McCarthy Fingar LLP; and Teresa Kearney from Panacea Payroll. And that’s just a sampling of the industry professionals that will be presenting educational seminars, keynote addresses and workshops.

In addition to an impressive list of speakers, BizCann Expo gathers some of the industry’s biggest and best exhibitors. Among them are Corvash Farms, Futurola, Spring Leaf, Atlas Seed, Cannabis Business Mediation, Hallowed Leaf and RusticPan Remedies. Participants can stroll the exhibit floor to discover innovative cannabis products and ventures.

Media Partners for BizCann Expo include CFN Media, High NY, IBN, CannabisNewsWire, THC Girls, The Purist, LeafWire, NisonCo, Emerald Media Group, Hemp Business Advisors, doNYC, The Cannigma, Foley Hoag, Traffic Roots and more.

The event is held at the Brooklyn Expo Center, a unique physical structure with excellent access to New York City and multiple hubs of transportation such as both NYC Airports. The Brooklyn Expo Center — with its 68,000 total square feet of space (including a 28,000 square foot main exhibition hall) — can handle up to 50-60 booths and 2,000-3,000 people.

Find everything you need to start or scale your canna-venture, or to service the cannabusiness sector. Get your tickets and be part of the expo as a guest, speaker, exhibitor or media partner. Multiple ticket types are available, including a student pass for a discounted rate.

To find out more, including how to attend, visit https://bizcannexpo.com

About BizCann Expo and ZJ Events

BizCann Expo, hosted by ZJ Events, is a business & networking event for everything related to cannabis. ZJ Events facilitates B2B and B2C networking by vertically incorporating the event's target industry, along with its complementary services, into an unrivaled trade show experience.

ZJ Events’ New York-based founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless tradeshow events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings, thereby separating themselves from ordinary conventions.

Since its beginnings, the founders have focused on gathering the industry’s best under the same roof. The team strives to provide all attendees with a fun, thrilling experience that promotes business networking within multiple different industries.

For more information, visit https://zjevents.com