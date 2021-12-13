CannabisNewsWire Re-Engaged as Official NewsWire and Media Sponsor of NCIA’s 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce its collaboration with NCIA’s upcoming 7 th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo in its capacity as the Official NewsWire and Media Sponsor. The event will be hosted at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from December 15-17, 2021.



Founded in 2010, NCIA is the oldest, largest and most influential trade association representing the legal cannabis industry. Committed to promoting the growth of a responsible, sustainable and inclusive cannabis industry, NCIA works to advance a favorable social-economic and regulatory environment throughout the United States.

NCIA’s 2021 Cannabis Business Summit & Expo will provide cannabis businesses from across the country with the tools to remain ahead of the curve for years to come via 80-plus educational sessions and hundreds of exhibitors from across the cannabis ecosystem. Debuting this year, BLOOM: A Brands Experience will provide the opportunity to see, touch and smell products on the expo floor.

Joining high-profile keynote speakers, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Troy Datcher, CEO of The Parent Company, NCIA’s Cannabis Business Summit & Expo will feature more than 125 presenters from a wide range of cannabis sub-sectors. Conference attendees will have the chance to learn about a variety of topics through sessions and workshops, including ‘Bridging the Gaps: A Holistic and Actionable Approach to Sustainability,’ ‘Mainstreaming Cannabis as Medicine,’ ‘Pathway to Federal Legalization: An Update From DC,’ ‘Wellness in Action: Elite Athletes as Cannabis Advocates,’ and many others. In addition, the 3rd Annual CannaVest West Investment Forum and the International Cannabis Bar Association (INCBA) Program take place concurrently, rounding out an unmatched educational agenda.

IBN and CNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference presenters seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. This will include providing amplified article syndication to more than 5,000 outlets, featuring the event on multiple cannabis-related event pages and further highlighting the event with a site-wide banner on the CNW website.

“We are delighted to be working with NCIA’s Cannabis Business Summit & Expo again,” says Christopher Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for CannabisNewsWire. “This premiere event features some of the cannabis industry’s greatest innovations on display, with some of the industry’s most outstanding businesses and players in attendance, all of which make this a must-attend for all professionals in the cannabis space.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide real-time social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across various social networking platforms like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with CannabisNewsWire and IBN,” says Aaron Smith, co-founder and CEO of NCIA. “CNW and IBN have built a strong reputation among cannabis businesses and enthusiasts, and we appreciate their partnership in sharing our message with those passionate about the legal cannabis industry and the exciting new products, innovations and practices launching within it.”

For additional information about NCIA’s 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo, including event registration, visit https://cannabisbusines s sum m it.com/ .

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) , one of 50+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news; (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks to quickly update investors in the space; (3) enhances corporate press releases; (4) provides social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit www.CannabisNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by CNW wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer