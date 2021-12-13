The Global Portable Power Station Market is expected to grow by $ 4.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 41.54% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Power Station Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189967/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the portable power station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages and aging electrical grid infrastructure. In addition, the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The portable power station market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The portable power station market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Off-grid power

• Emergency power

• Automotive



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing usage of smart grid servicesas one of the prime reasons driving the portable power station market growth during the next few years



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable power station market vendors that include ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp. Also, the portable power station market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

