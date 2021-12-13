Wilbur C. Milhouse III Named a 2021 ‘Notable Black Leader and Executive’ by Crain’s Chicago Business

Chicago, IL, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crain’s Chicago Business has named Wilbur C. Milhouse III, Chairman and CEO of Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. (Milhouse), to its list of Notable Black Leaders and Executives 2021. The list recognizes Black leaders in the Chicago area for demonstrated advancement of their industries, places of work and communities.

Wilbur is an award-winning entrepreneur who has transformed his civil and structural engineering experience into a global enterprise. Founded by Wilbur in 2001, Milhouse has now grown to become the largest African-American owned engineering firm in the country, with nearly 400 team members serving three countries and 12 industries.

Milhouse’s vision is to “be a positive impact – improving communities around the world through innovation.” This vision has roots in Wilbur’s philanthropic nature. In 2012, Wilbur co-founded Milhouse Charities, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing academic achievements and opportunities for minorities and other underrepresented youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“It is an honor and a privilege to have been included alongside this group of outstanding individuals,” said Wilbur. “This recognition further drives me to continue to do my best, to set an example for the next generation, to do good and actively work towards the creation of a better tomorrow.”

About Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, structural and environmental engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.