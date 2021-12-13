MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 6 December – 10 December 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|23,349
|199.96
|4,668,885
| 6 December 2021
7 December 2021
8 December 2021
9 December 2021
10 December 2021
| 400
400
400
400
400
| 223.82
224.75
218.25
223.12
225.81
| 89,528
89,900
87,300
89,248
90,324
|Accumulated under the programme
|25.349
|5,115,185
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 6 December – 10 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 100,349 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,29% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments