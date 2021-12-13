MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 6 December – 10 December 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 23,349 199.96 4,668,885 6 December 2021

7 December 2021

8 December 2021

9 December 2021

10 December 2021 400

400

400

400

400 223.82

224.75

218.25

223.12

225.81 89,528

89,900

87,300

89,248

90,324 Accumulated under the programme 25.349 5,115,185

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 6 December – 10 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 100,349 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,29% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

