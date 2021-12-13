Proactive news headlines including Northern Minerals, MMJ Group Holdings, CuFe Ltd and KGL Resources

Sydney, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has boosted its finances to the tune of A$4.3 million after receiving a research and development rebate from the Australian Tax Office (ATO). Click here
- MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) will include two items of Special Business in its 2021 AGM which will be held as a virtual meeting on 17 December 2021. Click here
- CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) – formally Fe Limited – has successfully acquired a 60% interest in the Tennant Creek Gold-Copper Project, located in the Northern Territory. Click here
- KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has boosted its energy and resources legal expertise following the appointment of Denis Gately as an independent non-executive director. Click here
- Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has maintained its Buy recommendation from Foster Stockbroking while the 12-month share price target has been reduced to $1.43 from $1.56 based on the analyst’s risked valuation but still well in excess of the $A0.62 the company is trading at today. Click here
- CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has been initiated by Shaw and Partners with a buy recommendation and price target of $0.21 per share (current share price: 16 cents). Click here
- Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) expects to have the underground diamond drill spinning before Christmas at Tyrconnel Adit in the historically worked Eastern Gold Reefs at Blackwood Gold Project in central Victoria. Click here
- Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has made strong exploration progress from its Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory, laying the foundation for resource growth and potential expansion of future production. Click here
- Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has received strong soil sampling assays confirming that the El Palmar Project in northern Ecuador comprises a growing cluster of gold-copper mineralised porphyry deposits. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) will move into 2022 with a refreshed management team that it believes will enhance its standing as the ASX leader in cell therapy. Click here
- Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has confirmed gold recoveries above 96% in recent metallurgical test-work on Butchers Creek deposit, the centrepiece of the wholly-owned Palm Springs Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) is trading higher on signing a global, exclusive licence agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the patent rights to a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed for cancer treatment. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has received first assay results from drilling at VC11 target of the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) in Western Australia with some nickel-copper sulphides intersected. Click here
- Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has produced high-purity 99.5% V2O5 marketing samples in the final stage of metallurgical testing for the Australian Vanadium Project bankable feasibility study (BFS). Click here
- Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has issued an operations update on its Ungani Oilfield development and its Rafael 1 well in the Canning Basin. Click here
- Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s joint venture partner Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) has highlighted that the recent drilling by Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has confirmed lithium-rich spodumene pegmatites 600 metres along trend from Charger’s Enterprise 1 Prospect. Click here
- Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) has exercised its option and will pay $2.25 million in cash and $2.25 million in LMG shares at 10 cents (22.5 million LMG shares) to buy 320 Tramway Road in Hazelwood North from DG & J Di Fabrizio Steel Fabrications Pty Ltd. Click here
- Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has obtained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) consent for clinical trials for two of its oncology treatments, securing Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to initiate a Phase I clinical trial for oncolytic virotherapy candidate VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS, HOV2) and a Phase II trial of immunotherapy candidate HER-Vaxx. Click here
- Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has outlined two large iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) targets after follow-up surface geochemical sampling at the Whaleshark Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here
- South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has raised A$5.3 million at an issue price of A$0.12 to accelerate work at its flagship Ohmgebirge development in Germany. Click here
- Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has added further exploration upside to the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia after identifying a new zone of flat-lying zinc-lead-silver sulphide mineralisation with scoping drilling. Click here
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has appointed Karen Krumeich as chief financial officer to focus on building and maintaining relationships with US investors, preparing the company for future expansion and raising the profile of Kazia in global markets. Click here
- Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has taken another step in the application process for development of a Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operation at Nelson Bay River Iron Project (NBR) in northwest Tasmania with the local council advertising the company’s proposals for public consultation. Click here
- Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has raised A$100 million after its most recent institutional placement attracted strong support from existing shareholders and new investors. Click here
- Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has signed a binding farm-in joint venture agreement with Sabre Resources Ltd over its Sherlock Pool exploration licence in West Pilbara, Western Australia. Click here
- Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) is set to resume production at its Butcherbird Manganese Project following an unexpected logwasher shaft failure last month which disrupted activities. Click here
- Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has applied for the Beharra West exploration licence (E70/5951), a tenement just 3 kilometres west of its flagship Beharra high-grade silica sand project and considered prospective for high-grade silica sand. Click here
- Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) and subsidiary Infinity GreenTech Pty Ltd have broadened the scope of their lithium processing test-work to determine if the company’s more environmentally friendly process can be economically applied to other lithium-bearing materials to exploit smaller-scale resources present at the San José Lithium Project in Spain. Click here
- Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has spudded the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well, its second well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. Click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com