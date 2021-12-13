Notified Announces Fourth Annual Event: A Festival for Communicators, with Keynote by Brendan Hunt of Ted Lasso

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today its Notified business segment’s fourth annual event – a Festival for Communicators. The event will kick off February 3, 2022 in London, England followed by a full day of programming broadcast live from studios in New York and Chicago. Notified will bring together thought leaders in marketing, event planning, public relations, and investor relations with an agenda curated across three tracks featuring individual presentations, panel discussions, and case studies.



This year’s keynote speaker will be Brendan Hunt, the Emmy winning co-creator, writer, producer, and actor who plays Coach Beard on the breakout TV show, Ted Lasso. Brendan will sit down with Notified’s own head coach, Ben Chodor, to talk about great storytelling, leadership qualities, and building a successful team culture.

The music festival-themed virtual event will maximize attendee engagement in a highly interactive, custom environment that includes matchmaking, a photo booth, gaming, and plenty of industry-specific content. The program also includes an annual awards presentation celebrating the most successful virtual events and projects created by Notified clients in 2021. There is no cost to attend the event.

“This event will be an excellent opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business, and I am so excited to bring together top industry professionals to share their unique experiences and winning strategies,” said Ben Chodor, president of Notified. “Join us this February. Come see our event technology in action, connect with your colleagues, and have some fun.”

Featuring premier sponsors Encore, Kollective, Hive, Snapbar, Gather Voices, and Interprefy, this year’s virtual event experience has been designed to maximize engagement and networking opportunities for participants.

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit our event website www.notified.com/festival-for-communicators, or www.notified.com.

