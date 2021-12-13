Zyter Introduces Smart Agriculture™ - IoT Platform Now Supports Precision Agriculture with Automated Crop Management Practices

Rockville, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s the News: Zyter has introduced an Internet of Things (IoT)-based solution that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help farmers and agronomists make smarter, more informed crop management decisions. The solution is live as part of the FarmGrid™ Precision Agriculture Solution at the Grand Farm showcase facility near Fargo, N.D.

Why it Matters: Current farming practices and solutions struggle to meet the growing global demand for food supplies. Zyter Smart Agriculture brings crop management into the digital age and supports sustainable precision agriculture, improved efficiencies and higher yields.

Who it’s For: Farmers, agronomists and those interested in new applications of IoT and AI technologies.

+++++

Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the introduction of Zyter Smart Agriculture™, the latest Internet of Things (IoT) solution running on the Zyter SmartSpaces™ platform. With data captured by IoT sensors and analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Zyter’s solution gives farmers and agronomists a comprehensive virtual view of the farm ecosystem with emphasis on automating and improving standard crop management practices to achieve more sustainable, precision agriculture.

Zyter Smart Agriculture gathers data on soil and atmospheric conditions from a network of IoT sensors buried in the ground and placed in various locations across the farm. In-ground sensors monitor measurement data that indicates soil health, including moisture, nutrients, and solar radiation levels. Other IoT-enabled devices, such as weather stations, generate temperature, precipitation, wind speed, and air quality measurements. All data is displayed in an intuitive graphical interface on the Zyter Smart Agriculture dashboard and mobile app. Zyter’s solution also displays notifications and alerts of soil readings that are out of optimal range. By replacing manual field inspections with automation, Zyter Smart Agriculture takes the guesswork out of soil monitoring and gives farmers a more accurate view of conditions.

“Today’s farmers are challenged to produce more yield to meet the growing global demand for food supplies, but with fewer labor resources,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “Zyter Smart Agriculture helps farmers increase efficiency and improve crop yield with precision agriculture practices, greater insights and more informed decision making.”

Additional key features of Zyter Smart Agriculture include:

AI-Based Actionable Insights – The AI component of Zyter Smart Agriculture analyzes the streams of IoT sensor data over time to provide predictive analytics and suggestions of actions farmers can take to ensure an optimized yield. Farmers and agronomists alike can use these actionable insights to make more informed decisions on crop location, nutrients, irrigation, pest control, and other crop management actions.

Drone-based Inspections with AI Imagery – Drones outfitted with AI imagery technology automates the manual task of physically inspecting crop fields. The AI technology learns over time what healthy crops should look like and what conditions are ideal to support them. This data is fed into Zyter Smart Agriculture and analyzed to provide additional actionable insights for attaining maximum crop yields.

Zyter Smart Agriculture is currently live as part of the FarmGrid™ Precision Agriculture Solution at the Grand Farm showcase facility near Fargo, N.D. "The Zyter SmartSpaces platform is a great fit for our FarmGrid solution,” said George Woodward, president & CEO, Trilogy Networks, Inc. “We standardized on the platform because of Zyter’s unique approach to simplifying data access from multiple sensors, controls, and connected devices. This unique combination of FarmGrid and SmartSpaces unleashes the creative innovation from millions of developers globally working to feed the world’s expanding population.”

Zyter Smart Agriculture is one of the pre-configured IoT-based solutions that run on the Zyter SmartSpaces platform, the platform layer provides support for the Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite. By collaborating with global IoT leader, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Zyter can support the 400+ ecosystem members in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program. Through the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite, Zyter and Qualcomm Technologies can enable businesses and entities looking to adopt smart solutions through the unique model of adopting IoTaaS. The Zyter SmartSpaces Platform breaks down silos of information by integrating and consolidating data from multiple IoT devices and applications into one seamless interface.

"The Grand Farm has been working with Trilogy and their FarmGrid solution during the 2021 growing season," said Grand Farm Director, Dr. William Aderholdt. "As the foundation of our signature initiative, we received two types of sensors from two different companies to use with this platform. Once on the farm, we had them installed and up-and-running in 15 minutes – seamlessly communicating with each other on the Zyter platform."

Zyter is also a member of the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), a consortium of more than 70 network, technology, and application providers launched by Trilogy Networks to accelerate the digital transformation of rural America. Zyter’s IoT platform and Trilogy’s Edge Cloud infrastructure are supporting more than 250 different technology projects and experiments in a “living lab” on live, working farms today.

“Zyter’s Smart Agriculture solution raises the bar given its comprehensive architecture and user friendly experience, which makes it easy for farmers to understand, in real time, what is happening in their fields,” said Allen Salmasi, founder and CEO, Veea, Inc., a leader in edge computing, connectivity and security and contributing member of the Rural Cloud Initiative. "From Smart Cities to Smart Towns, Zyter’s commitment to innovation and scalability, and contributions to meaningful collaborations with partners including Qualcomm Technologies, Trilogy Networks, and Veea, is changing for the better how we address challenges including food quality, security and sustainability for decades to come.”

For more information on Zyter Smart Agriculture, please visit www.Zyter.com/iot/. To request a copy of the Grand Farm case study, please contact Michael E. Donner, Zyter Chief Marketing Officer, at press@zyter.com.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions spanning buildings, stadiums, campuses, and even cities. The Zyter SmartSpaces platform supports solutions for multiple markets including healthcare, education, logistics, retail, travel, and construction. By integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications, organizations can gain new insights to improve efficiencies while providing end-users with an engaging digital experience. In 2021, Zyter won more than 37 global awards for its IoT products including Best Technology and Company Innovation of the Year. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com/iot.

Zyter Media Contact:

Michael E. Donner, Chief Marketing Officer, Zyter, Inc., Press@Zyter.com

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm IoT Services Suite is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Attachments