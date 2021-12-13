Local Entrepreneur Opens Fitness Machine Technicians in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens in the Calgary area today. Calgary resident Kenrick Leung will own and operate the franchise. This marks Fitness Machine Technicians’ second location in Canada.



Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the United States and Canada and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

Leung moved from Hong Kong to Canada as a teenager where he attended university and began his career in IT in the oil industry. Always passionate about health, fitness, and exercise, Leung was drawn to Fitness Machine Technicians as a way to help keep his community up and running – especially during Calgary’s snowy, cold winters when indoor workouts are a must. He, his wife, and their three daughters currently live in the Varsity neighborhood of Calgary.

“During the pandemic, I decided to pursue a new opportunity with Fitness Machine Technicians. I’m excited to connect with my community and provide top-notch customer service to homes, universities, hotels, apartment complexes, gyms, and fitness centers in the Calgary area,” said Leung.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks, shoe covers, and gloves and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.

Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the US and now Canada. With more than 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.

Powers shares, “This is a great opportunity for Fitness Machine Technicians and the team in Calgary. I’m thrilled we’re continuing to expand throughout Canada and am inspired by Kenrick’s enthusiasm in bringing our services to a new community.”

For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Calgary at 587-200-8880 or visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/Alberta.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.