Commencis named AWS DevOps Consulting Partner of the year in Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commencis, a leading digital transformation and cloud services company, announced it has been named as the DevOps Consulting Partner of the Year within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) in Turkey. The APN Partner Awards recognize members of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers to drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

To qualify for the AWS DevOps Consulting Partner Competency, partners must meet thorough requirements that consist of certification count, and customer success, which is based on developing tools for automation, provisioning, and monitoring of AWS infrastructure according to customer requirements and building CI/CD pipelines to maximize development efficiency.

Firat Isbecer, CEO of Commencis said, “Cloud adoption is key to digital transformation, and we are delighted to be named as AWS DevOps Partner of the year in Turkey. This award is a testimony of our capabilities and continued commitment to investing in technologies that help us build transformative solutions. Commencis is always on the lookout for new ways to automate tasks and create tools that help its customers run their operations more efficiently. And our partnership with AWS enables us to provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that will give our customers fast, flexible access to the cloud while accelerating their journey to become more resilient and agile in the long term.”

Commencis help companies deploy and manage the cloud to meet their business objectives and drive future growth. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Public Sector Partner and DevOps Consulting Partner, Commencis supports businesses with cloud services ranging from cloud-specific solutions to managed services. DevOps services include all the benefits of operational efficiency, enhanced insight, auto-scale on demand, simpler multi-zone deployments, continuous integration, and overall improved bottom line.

About Commencis

Commencis is an award-winning technology company helping leading brands grow and scale in digital, powered by its big data analytics and cloud products.

Putting digital at the core, we transform businesses to thrive and stay relevant in a demanding digital world. We enable our clients to design and build digital experiences, create stronger and more meaningful relationships with their customers, and bring agility and scalability with cloud solutions.

Our products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines and retail in more than 20 countries. With more than 200 employees in our offices in London, Istanbul and Berlin, we help our clients around the globe to commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society.

Website: https://www.commencis.com