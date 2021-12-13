WisdomTree Named as a 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today it has been named a 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for the second year in a row and 5 years total. The firm was one of the top five within the category for managers with 100-499 employees.



This recognition comes in a year when the firm led the industry in adopting a “remote first” approach to work, encouraging employees to work from wherever it suits them best. Initially designed as a response to the pandemic, employees shared feedback supporting the shift more broadly, and leadership solidified the approach as an enduring feature of the firm’s employee-centric culture.

Understanding the need to listen, identify and adapt to industry trends, WisdomTree consistently differentiates itself in the asset management industry through a shared sense of community and purpose that is integrated into its culture. In addition to professional development opportunities and a policy that allows employees at every level to hold an equity stake in the company, the firm sustains a culture in which every employee has a voice, regardless of position or tenure.

“We are honored to be selected as a Best Place to Work because the WisdomTree culture is special,” said Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our team is a community of smart, dedicated, passionate and compassionate professionals who share a vision of innovation. Over the past year in particular, we have dedicated a lot of time and effort to evaluating what works for our employees – and what doesn’t. When we heard from our employees that a traditional workplace was no longer providing the value it once did, we listened, and we adapted.”

Throughout the pandemic, WisdomTree has provided a successful onboarding experience for new employees, understanding that a company’s culture is not easily transferable in the remote world. The firm also has devoted resources to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through the establishment of a DEI Council comprised of employees globally across all levels of the firm. On top of fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, the DEI Council works in tandem with the firm's Women’s Initiative Network (WIN), established in 2019, to provide career development and encourage female leadership within the organization, empowering all to be recognized for the value they bring to the firm.

“We would not be where we are today without our phenomenal WisdomTree team – they are the reason for our success,” added Lilien. “We are constantly evaluating ways to continue fostering a strong workplace culture, and we are thankful for our talented and collaborative people who make receiving awards like this so meaningful.”

“Now in its 10th year, P&I’s Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,’’ said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. “This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our December 13th issue grappled with a myriad of challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.”

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 10th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021 .

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

Contact Information:

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

Jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com