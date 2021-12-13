Organon’s acquisition of Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma has been successfully completed

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM SWEDEN – December 13, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the previously announced transaction, in which the global pharmaceutical company Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) acquires Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma, has now been completed. This is one of the largest commercial deals in the Nordic biotech sector in 2021.



“This deal demonstrates Karolinska Development’s ability to support its portfolio companies in developing groundbreaking projects that attract the global pharmaceutical industry, thereby creating significant financial value for shareholders and enhancing the prospects of offering more effective and efficient treatments to patients worldwide in the longer term,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO Viktor Drvota.

"We are very pleased and proud of Forendo Pharma's achievements and wish the company every success in the future. With this deal behind us, we will continue to work with our remaining portfolio companies to develop breakthrough treatments for serious diseases," Drvota continues.

Forendo Pharma's most advanced drug candidate, FOR-6219, is in clinical phase and is being developed for the treatment of endometriosis – a chronic disease associated with severe abdominal pain and infertility that affects up to 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. Karolinska Development's total ownership in Modus Therapeutics, including indirect holdings via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounted to 9,7%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

