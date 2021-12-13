Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market size worth $ 17.02 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.48% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market ” By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market size was valued at USD 3.06 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.48% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market Overview

With the increasing technological advancement, comes the risk of data security. Although, digital transformation is driving automation, efficiency, productivity, technology integration, and customer experience, digital transformation projects are often targeted by hackers and other malicious actors in diverse ways. For every milestone in technological development and cybersecurity, attackers and crime syndicates are innovating newer, more sophisticated, and complicated counterapproaches by leveraging these very same futuristic technologies. Several industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, financial, among others have fallen prey to malware attacks. Organizations (both large and SMEs, with no option left, have to pay to these attackers to continue their operations. SMEs, are at a higher risk of attacks as they do not have high-security measures. Cybercrime is emerging today as the fastest growing and most popular form of criminal activity. Thus, malware infections have increased dramatically in past few years. Thus, has led to an enhanced security system creating demand foe demand for advanced malware sandbox solutions.

However, the high setup, operation, and maintenance costs are some of the factors restricting the growth of the market. Apart from this, some free software-based sandboxing solutions are also available in the market, further hampering the growth of the market. Lastly, lack of awareness about network attacks, especially among SMEs is also slowing the market growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Lam Research, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron Limited, Oxford Instruments, FireEye Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. Oracle Corp., ReversingLabs, Trend Micro Incorporated, Forcepoint, ThreatTrack Security Inc., and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market On the basis of Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Geography.

Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode Cloud On-Premise







Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market, By Organization Size Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise







Advanced Malware Sandbox Solutions Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



