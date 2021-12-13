Managers’ Transactions and change in substantial shareholding

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AS Infortar

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hanschmidt, Ain

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 10.12.2021

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 1,000,000; Unit price: 0.561 EUR

(2): Volume: 500,000; Unit price: 0.563 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(2): Volume: 1,500,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.562 EUR

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 13.12.2021

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 2,381; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(2): Volume: 985; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(3): Volume: 85; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(4): Volume: 3; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(5): Volume: 50; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(6): Volume: 3,000; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(7): Volume: 18,496; Unit price: 0.593 EUR

(8): Volume: 130; Unit price: 0.590 EUR

(9): Volume: 179; Unit price: 0.590 EUR

(10): Volume: 6,206; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(11): Volume: 124; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(12): Volume: 3,670; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(13): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(14): Volume: 500; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(15): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(16): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(17): Volume: 213; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(18): Volume: 30; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(19): Volume: 2,621; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(20): Volume: 5,000; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(21): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(22): Volume: 8; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(23): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(24): Volume: 1; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(25): Volume: 700; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(26): Volume: 10; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(27): Volume: 586; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(28): Volume: 50; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(29): Volume: 40; Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(30): Volume: 11,741, Unit price: 0.595 EUR

(31): Volume: 8,000; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(32): Volume: 516; Unit price: 0.592 EUR

(33): Volume: 6,691; Unit price: 0.594 EUR

(34): Volume: 100,000; Unit price: 0.596 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(34): Volume: 183,016; Volume weighted average price: 0.595 EUR

_____________________________________

In relation to the above information AS Infortar shareholding in AS Tallink Grupp (the Company) has increased to 297,572,752 shares which represent 40.02% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of the Company (position prior to the current notification was 39.79%).







Liisa Gross

Controller

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee