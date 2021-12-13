Managers’ Transactions and change in substantial shareholding

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 10.12.2021
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 1,000,000; Unit price: 0.561 EUR
(2): Volume: 500,000; Unit price: 0.563 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 1,500,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.562 EUR
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 13.12.2021
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 2,381; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(2): Volume: 985; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(3): Volume: 85; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(4): Volume: 3; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(5): Volume: 50; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(6): Volume: 3,000; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(7): Volume: 18,496; Unit price: 0.593 EUR
(8): Volume: 130; Unit price: 0.590 EUR
(9): Volume: 179; Unit price: 0.590 EUR
(10): Volume: 6,206; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(11): Volume: 124; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(12): Volume: 3,670; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(13): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(14): Volume: 500; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(15): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(16): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(17): Volume: 213; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(18): Volume: 30; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(19): Volume: 2,621; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(20): Volume: 5,000; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(21): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(22): Volume: 8; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(23): Volume: 2,000; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(24): Volume: 1; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(25): Volume: 700; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(26): Volume: 10; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(27): Volume: 586; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(28): Volume: 50; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(29): Volume: 40; Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(30): Volume: 11,741, Unit price: 0.595 EUR
(31): Volume: 8,000; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(32): Volume: 516; Unit price: 0.592 EUR
(33): Volume: 6,691; Unit price: 0.594 EUR
(34): Volume: 100,000; Unit price: 0.596 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(34): Volume: 183,016; Volume weighted average price: 0.595 EUR
_____________________________________
In relation to the above information AS Infortar shareholding in AS Tallink Grupp (the Company) has increased to 297,572,752 shares which represent 40.02% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of the Company (position prior to the current notification was 39.79%).
Liisa Gross
Controller
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee