New Holiday Light Show Lights Up Dorney Park This Holiday Season

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new holiday attraction in Allentown is open for the season, giving families a safe way to make holiday memories. Christmas in Color is located at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom and is open now through the end of December.

The mile-long, drive-through light and music display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to upbeat holiday tunes. Visitors can enjoy the vibrant displays from the safety and comfort of their cars as they travel through glowing tunnels and fields of dancing lights and singing snowmen.

Guests tune their radios to a local channel upon entering the exhibit to watch the lights dance in coordination with the music.

"With so many events and activities still in flux this year, many families are looking for something that is not only fun, but safe," said Christmas in Color Founder, Richard Holdman. "Guests don't even have to get out of their car to have a good time and create lasting family memories!"

Christmas in Color is open nightly from 5:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at www.christmasincolor.net and discounts can be found on their social media profiles.

About Christmas in Color: Christmas in Color is owned and operated by Wonder Entertainment, a Utah-based event company that was founded in 2015. With nine locations across the United States, the holiday event brings joy and happiness to hundreds of thousands of families each holiday season.

Media contact: media@christmasincolor.net







