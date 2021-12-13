Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Vacuum Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032167/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$652 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Centralized segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

- The Medical Vacuum Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$352.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

- Portable & Compact Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

- In the global Portable & Compact segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$190.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$269.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$229 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Air Techniques

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Busch Group

ConvaTec

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Gardner Denver, Inc.

INTEGRA Biosciences

Laerdal Medical

Medela AG

Medicop

Ohio Medical Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Precision Medical, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

