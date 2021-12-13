Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE: BNE) Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF offers complete exposure to the New Energy Economy, a multi-decade theme driven by innovation in energy production, distribution, storage, and use.



NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Horizon Capital, an index, advisory and research company focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities in the fast-growing New Energy Economy, celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE: BNE). Exchange Traded Concepts is advisor of this fund, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange tracking an index developed by the Blue Horizon Capital team. (The Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index).

BNE is designed to be a one-fund solution, capturing the major developments and disruptions taking place across all five segments of the New Energy Economy, which include:

E-Mobility , including electric vehicles, enabling technologies;

, including electric vehicles, enabling technologies; Energy Storage , including batteries, components, hydrogen, and battery recycling;

, including batteries, components, hydrogen, and battery recycling; Performance Materials , including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earths;

, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earths; Energy Distribution , including smart grid technology and charging infrastructure; and

, including smart grid technology and charging infrastructure; and Energy Generation, including solar, wind, biomass, and fuel cells



“We were pleased with the performance of BNE in its first year. The ETF delivered a price return of +19.64% for the one-year period from the inception date of 12.8.2020 to 12.8.2021. Moreover, the Fund delivered what it was designed to deliver, a benchmark exposure to the global Energy Transition thematic growth story. We believe BNE is a unique and compelling product for several reasons. It offers a holistic, balanced, and diversified exposure to the New Energy Economy with an index framework constructed by New Energy industry veterans. The team was especially pleased with BNE’s performance versus its peer group of broader based New Energy index ETFs, many of the peer group products struggled and some had negative returns in this period,” said Tony Fusco, President of Blue Horizon Capital.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For current standard performance and expenses, visit https://bne-etf.com/bne.

BNE provides investors and financial advisors with a broad and balanced exposure to the global New Energy Economy in an investor-friendly vehicle. BNE tracks the performance of the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index (“the index”), a global index of 100 companies that are disrupting and benefiting from the shift to the New Energy Economy. Constituents are chosen in accordance with predetermined criteria. The index is equally weighted and rebalances semi-annually.

Blue Horizon Capital’s investment team and New Energy advisory group is comprised of experts who bring deep New Energy industry knowledge and experience as well as members with financial and investment backgrounds:

Blue Horizon Capital’s Investment Committee Members:

Tony Fusco – Former bank proprietary trading for BNP and former hedge fund management for Polaris Advisors

– Former bank proprietary trading for BNP and former hedge fund management for Polaris Advisors John Mitchell – Former President of Lithium & Advanced Materials for Albemarle Corporation; Co-Founder & Partner Blue Horizon Advisors

– Former President of Lithium & Advanced Materials for Albemarle Corporation; Co-Founder & Partner Blue Horizon Advisors Tim Johnston , CFA – Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle Corporation; Co-Founder & Director of Li-Metal Corporation

– Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle Corporation; Co-Founder & Director of Li-Metal Corporation Govind Arora – Former Chief Lithium Commercial Officer for Albemarle; Former CFO Honeywell Process Solutions Asia Pacific; Co-Founder & Partner Blue Horizon Advisors

– Former Chief Lithium Commercial Officer for Albemarle; Former CFO Honeywell Process Solutions Asia Pacific; Co-Founder & Partner Blue Horizon Advisors Dr. Liang Tao – 10+ years of New Energy industrial and technical research experience; former Research Associate for Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

– 10+ years of New Energy industrial and technical research experience; former Research Associate for Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Greg Levinson – Former bank proprietary trading for BNP; former hedge fund management for Polaris Advisors

Blue Horizon Capital’s New Energy Industry Advisors:

Tom Hodgson – Former CEO Lithium Americas

– Former CEO Lithium Americas Dr. Ram Ramprasad – Former SVP, Capital Markets, Group Strategy and Global Customer Accounts for Linde AG

Blue Horizon Capital continued to strengthen its New Energy industry expertise this year with the addition of Tim Johnston to the BNE Index investment committee. Mr. Johnston is the co-founder of two publicly traded companies in the New Energy space: Li-Cycle and Li-Metal. Mr. Johnston brings considerable technical knowledge and experience to an already impressive team.

“The global New Energy thematic is an investment opportunity currently at an inflection point. The Energy Transition is driven by innovation, cost efficiencies and several macro tailwinds, including public policy. At Blue Horizon Capital we believe the greatest investment returns can be generated by a team with deep industry experience, access to key networks and relationships, and on-the-ground presence to navigate this evolving ecosystem. Traditionally, investors gained exposure to the New Energy thematic via single names or concentrated Exchange Traded Funds. This approach is suboptimal in our view and demonstrated a need in the marketplace.” - Tim Johnston.

You can learn more about the Fund here: www.BNE-etf.com.

About Blue Horizon Capital

Blue Horizon Capital is an index, advisory and research company wholly focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities in the fast-growing New Energy Economy. The firm was founded and is led by an experienced leadership team that brings decades of collective experience in areas such as energy generation, storage and distribution, performance materials and more. Learn more here: www.BHC-invest.com

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor that launches custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC currently manages, advises and sub-advises 27 ETFs with more than $3 billion in AUM. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box TM Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website.

Disclosures

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 800-123-4567 or visiting www.BNE-etf.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to concentrate its investments in real estate companies. As a result, the value of the Fund’s shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

New Energy Ecosystem Companies include energy, industrial, infrastructure, and logistics companies, among others, and will therefore be susceptible to adverse economic, environmental, business, regulatory, or other occurrences affecting such companies. New Energy Ecosystem Companies may be affected by the obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants and general economic conditions. In addition, intense competition and legislation resulting in stricter government regulations and enforcement policies and specific expenditures for cleanup efforts can significantly affect this sector.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. To the extent the fund invests more heavily in the Energy Sector, Industrial Sector and Materials Sector, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments in those sectors. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. This may increase the Fund’s volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility, and differences in accounting methods. The Fund may also invest in smaller companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is advisor to the fund. Blue Horizon serves as the index provider. The fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC which is not affiliated with Blue Horizon, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, or any of their affiliates.

