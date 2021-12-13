McFadyen Digital Creates 'Marketplace Connector' to Integrate Two Top Platforms

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFadyen Digital , a leading ecommerce marketplace agency, announces the launch of The Marketplace Connector. This new tool leverages the APIs of the leading marketplace platform Mirakl and the ecommerce pioneer commercetools. It synchronizes data between the platforms to support marketplace-specific catalog management, order management, and checkout features.

The Marketplace Connector runs on Google Cloud Platform, providing enterprise performance and scalability, making it easily portable to most major cloud infrastructure providers. It offers a wide range of benefits and features, including:

Unified platform to manage both the Mirakl Marketplace Platform and the commercetools ecommerce front-end.

Event-driven approach in a serverless architecture.

Quick and easy installation without any interruption to existing storefronts.

Lower cost of development, saving thousands of hours over a custom integration.

Faster go-to-market: Pre-built connections across catalog management, checkout, and order management, generating revenue more quickly.

"Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Etsy, and other marketplaces have shown that marketplaces can disrupt industries and connect sellers of all sizes with potential buyers around the world," said Tom McFadyen, CEO of McFadyen Digital. "We developed The Marketplace Connector to easily integrate these powerful platforms in order to give that same power to every business, getting them to market faster, with better integration and management quality, and at a far more manageable cost."

McFadyen formed a strategic partnership with Mirakl in 2017 to deliver accelerated marketplace solutions and identify innovative ways to benefit their mutual customers, partnering with commercetools more recently to offer a composable, headless ecommerce option to enterprises. Developing this pre-built integration between commercetools and Mirakl is a natural evolution of these close partnerships.

"For organizations seeking to launch an online marketplace, the power of the Mirakl platform perfectly complements the headless flexibility of the commercetools commerce platform and McFadyen's Marketplace Connector provides for a seamless integration," commented Kelly Goetsch, Chief Product Officer for commercetools.

"Mirakl's mission is to help our clients sell more, scale faster and dominate the modern digital landscape with a world-class marketplace. By combining McFadyen's expertise in digital commerce and marketing, with Mirakl's leading marketplace expertise and platform, we are able to provide a complete implementation and go-to-market solution that accelerates the success of our customers - the world's most trusted brands - across industries," said Stephen Thaut, VP of Alliances, Americas and Australia, Mirakl.

The Marketplace Connector for commercetools and Mirakl is available now. For more information, visit www.mcfadyen.com .

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for ecommerce marketplace strategy and implementation. Taking a collaborative approach to composable digital commerce technology, strategy, architecture, and integrations, we work with enterprises to ensure their customers are delighted by scalable and profitable shopping experiences.

As a truly global firm with active marketplace clients spanning five continents, we offer the competitive advantages of rapid deployment, world-class quality, and reduced costs. Global collaboration is ingrained into our culture, so we know how to make this flexible delivery model result in value for our clients and partners.

For more information, visit www.mcfadyen.com , connect with us on LinkedIn , or follow us on Twitter .

