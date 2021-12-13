Marlin Spring Acquires Development Site in Clarington, Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Spring is pleased to announce its acquisition of a 21.7 acre property located in the Courtice community of Clarington, Ontario, 60 km east of Toronto.



Situated at the north and southwest corners of Nash Road and Hancock Road, the site will be developed into a community which artfully intertwines sprawling greenspace with townhomes as well as semi and fully detached homes. Once completed, this development will provide over 200 beautifully designed homes to this wonderful neighbourhood.

The site which is well serviced by local amenities including schools, parks and trails with easy access to Highway 401 and the 407 Express Toll Route is located in close proximity to Symphony Towns, Marlin Spring’s townhome community in Oshawa, Ontario, now sold-out and well under construction.

“Courtice is poised for great growth in the coming years with new investments in transit and business infrastructure,” said Erin Millar, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “It is a community that suits many stages of life with great schools and amenities. It also offers easy access to Toronto and the burgeoning business hubs East of the City.”

“Durham region has experienced substantial growth over the last few years as people learnt about the great amenities and easy access to highways and transit. With continuously increasing employment opportunities combined with an accessible housing market, Courtice is an attractive alternative to other submarkets in the GTA,” said Pedro Lopes, Senior Vice President, Development. “Marlin Spring is pleased to add this development project to its low-rise portfolio and provide hundreds of homes in this flourishing community.”

“This acquisition is yet another reflection of Marlin Spring’s focused investment philosophy of acquiring properties which will provide exceptional value to all of our stakeholders,” said Benjamin Bakst, CEO Marlin Spring. “Developing land and building new homes is a necessary step towards alleviating the need for additional housing. Through this new acquisition, as well as Marlin Spring’s current portfolio of development projects, we are proud to be providing thousands of new homes of all build-forms and price-points to meet the varying needs of prospective homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area.”

Marlin Spring, Building for You.