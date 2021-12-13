13 DECEMBER 2021

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Further to the statement included in the annual report for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021, Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to appoint Deborah Hudson to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees, with an effective date of 1 January 2022.

Ms Hudson has considerable operational and investment experience in technology and software businesses, which represent an important and growing area of focus for the Company. She is a founding director of Shackleton Ventures, which specialises in secondary venture and development capital investments and has served on the Board of a number of their investments and other earlier stage companies.

There are no disclosures to be made under paragraph 9.6.13(1)-(6) of the Listing Rules in relation to Ms Hudson’s appointment.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.