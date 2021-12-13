Yellow Logistics Expands Pool Distribution Services from Atlanta to Dallas Markets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Logistics, the custom logistics brokerage of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL), is expanding its retail pool distribution with a new facility in Mesquite, Tex.



The Mesquite Yellow Logistics location is a 138,000 sq. ft. facility with 23 processing doors and a large, gated trailer drop lot. Here, the strategic pool distribution program consolidates retailers’ inventory and ensures products are distributed to stores through a comprehensive route optimization process. While providing both cost and service benefits to the customer, the Yellow Logistics pool distribution program will also reduce lead times to the retailer’s e-commerce and store network supply chains. While primarily retail customers may have the greatest need for this solution, Yellow Logistics offers this reliable service to many automotive and manufacturing customers as well.

“After successfully launching the Yellow Logistics retail pool distribution in the Atlanta market last year, we identified a clear need to expand this service to further serve the retail shipping community,” said Jason Bergman, Yellow Chief Commercial Officer and Yellow Logistics President. “Opening this facility in Mesquite will expand availability of time-defined service for large retailers in the Dallas market. We are excited about this opportunity to grow our customer base through custom freight solutions and successful retail pool distribution services.”

In 2020, Yellow Logistics opened a facility in the Atlanta market and launched a custom pool distribution freight solution for a major American, domestic houseware merchandise chain operating more than 1,400 retail stores in North America. In addition to establishing the new strategic pool distribution partnership in the Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama markets, the customer’s partnership expanded with the Yellow companies, collectively a tier-one LTL provider for the retailer.

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

