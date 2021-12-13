Metatron Announces Agreement With Blockchain PropTech Metrospaces

DOVER, DE, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Metrospaces (OTC Pink: MSPC) to market their PropTech apps. Metatron has generated millions of downloads for top-tier clients and at one time had more apps in the top 20 lifestyle on iTunes than any other company.

MetroSpaces has developed MetroHouse, an Airbnb type marketplace for custom Live/Work properties that will cater to the needs of those who like to work from home with all the amenities. Also in development is MetroCrowd, a real-estate tokenization platform that democratizes the real-estate investing process. Metatron will market both apps and provide consulting. MetroHouse is already in Beta, but you can still participate at: https://bit.ly/MetroHouseBeta .

“We are excited to work with Metrospaces and their cutting edge Proptech apps, the tokenization of real estate with the Live/Work model are a winning combination”. Ralph Riehl, CEO Metatron.

Metatron is also consulting for a revolutionary roll-out of a crypto project that changes the way people spread good-will via the Blockchain, release expected in time for the holidays. If you are interested, please email to: ir@metatroninc.com

