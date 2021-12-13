VelocityEHS Appoints Winnie Ip New Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today the appointment of Winnie Ip to senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2022. The addition of Ip to the company’s senior leadership team comes at a time of significant brand growth and expansion.



Ip brings to her new role over 20 years of experience leading and growing customer-facing teams. In addition to a BSc in Kinesiology from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from The University of Western Ontario (Ivey School of Business), Ip is a Certified Professional Ergonomist and Certified Change Management Practitioner. She currently serves as the Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations where she oversees professional services, customer success, and project/change management teams. As COO, Ip will be responsible for all Customer Experience and Operations teams, overseeing operational efficiencies and the overall post-sales customer journey, across all customer segments and products.

“Winnie is an industry and company veteran uniquely qualified to drive our exceptional customer experience,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This announcement is a testament to Winne’s demonstrated success in creating partnerships with the world’s leading global enterprises and track record of initiating effective change-management processes across the organization. I look forward to seeing her execute on our strategic growth initiatives and her continued success in building teams and programs that help our customers create workplaces that are safer and more sustainable.”

The VelocityEHS Customer Experience and Operations team delivers unparalleled support with expert advice and best-practices to solving EHS challenges. With an approach centered on developing long-term relationships and partnering with clients to ensure all parties work from a clear set of business objectives, VelocityEHS delivers more value and empowers its users to be EHS leaders. This level of responsiveness is what sets VelocityEHS apart and remains the driving reason more customers renew year after year and consistently rate the company highly for customer satisfaction.

“I am excited to take on this role at VelocityEHS and provide even greater strategic oversight to the teams that support our global client base,” said Ip. “This is a pivotal time for both VelocityEHS and the industry in general. Our company vision, mission and strategy have never been more clear, compelling and differentiated. I remain committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our customers and driving continued growth as the industry continues to evolve.”

Ip’s appointment becomes effective January 1, 2022. Matt Airhart—the current President and COO of VelocityEHS—will retain his primary title of President and continue his cross-company leadership responsibilities with renewed focus on sales, marketing and product-driven scalable growth.

