JCDecaux is referenced in the CDP A-List, maintaining its Leadership level in 2021

Paris, 13 December 2021 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC) the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has once again been recognised for its commitment to sustainability by the global non-profit organisation the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), based on its response to the 2021 Climate Change questionnaire.

Listed by the CDP since 2011, JCDecaux is one of a small number of high performing companies out of the nearly 12,000 businesses assessed. Reflecting its significant and measurable environmental actions, JCDecaux, has improved its general evaluation from A- to A and is part of CDP A-list as in 2019, showcasing companies that are leading the way in the fight against climate change. This year, JCDecaux is the only European company in the Web & Marketing Services category to be included in the CDP A-list, with a performance well above the average (C).

Published each year, the environmental reporting and rating process of the CDP is widely recognized as the benchmark for corporate environmental transparency. The CDP applies a detailed and independent methodology as the basis of its assessment, assigning companies a score from A to D-, based on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and the best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

This latest recognition of the Group's efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon economy is real proof of its commitment, the strength of its policy and its transparency on environmental issues.

In 2019, JCDecaux was the first outdoor advertising group to join RE100, an international initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Today, the Group is actively pursuing plans to reduce its energy impact through practical initiatives:

Covering 100% of its power requirements with electricity from renewable sources by 2022. By the end of 2020, the Group had already achieved a rate of 91% with 50% of its countries already at 100%;

Conducting life cycle analyses on its urban furniture in order to identify the main environmental impacts, applying eco-design principles and refurbishing equipment at the end of the contract, complying with the principles of the circular economy;

Selecting the most environmentally friendly technologies for its non-digital urban furniture, replacing existing lighting with LEDs and using smart lighting solutions to improve energy performance by up to 70% (light intensity modulation, light extinction during night-time and presence detectors in shelters);

Selecting vehicles with a lower environmental impact (fuel consumption and carbon emissions) and opting wherever possible for clean vehicles (electric, LPG, NGV, flex-fuel, hybrid) for operating staff.

Since launching its Sustainable Development Strategy in 2014, JCDecaux has rapidly reduced its net emissions by a factor of more than three. The Group is confident in its response to the environmental challenges of the future. Its strong commitments to the climate will be set out in a new strategic roadmap for 2030, set to be unveiled in early 2022.

Reducing the Group's carbon footprint remains an absolute priority and JCDecaux is committed to contributing to the planet’s carbon neutrality with an active participation of JCDecaux France from 2021. To achieve this, a dynamic long-term strategy of continuous improvement has been put in place, comprising several stages: measure, reduce and contribute.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, even more so in the year of COP26 and the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, water insecurity and deforestation can no longer be ignored, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are particularly proud to be on the CDP A-list again. This recognition reflects our historical commitment to a sustainable business model that respects society and the environment, while demonstrating to all our stakeholders our maturity and sense of responsibility towards the climate emergency. As a major player involved in sustainable development and anticipating the future changes we encourage other businesses and players in the outdoor advertising sector to take up these challenges with the same pragmatism and ambition but also public authorities to ensure, when it comes to public procurement, that these standards of quality, sustainability and efficiency are met.”

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP motivates companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

