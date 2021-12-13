English French Dutch

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 85,928 Ageas shares in the period from 06-12-2020 until 10-12-2020.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 06-12-2020 3,840 180,109 46.90 46.63 47.24 07-12-2020 30,350 1,409,818 46.45 46.10 47.47 08-12-2020 18,900 872,588 46.17 45.89 46.61 09-12-2020 22,388 1,015,781 45.37 44.74 45.90 10-12-2020 10,450 476,812 45.63 44.51 45.98 Total 85,928 3,955,108 46.03 44.51 47.47

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 1,106,559 shares for a total amount of EUR 46,984,150. This corresponds to 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

