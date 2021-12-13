Disclosure of transactions in own shares From December 06 to December 10, 2021

               Paris, December 13rd, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 06 to December 10, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 06 to December 10, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI06/12/2021FR000012548610 39686,5177AQEU
VINCI06/12/2021FR000012548616 02586,3822CEUX
VINCI06/12/2021FR00001254864 92886,4526TQEX
VINCI06/12/2021FR000012548685 65186,3864XPAR
VINCI07/12/2021FR00001254868 09988,2542AQEU
VINCI07/12/2021FR000012548614 45788,2194CEUX
VINCI07/12/2021FR00001254864 34888,2674TQEX
VINCI07/12/2021FR000012548664 09688,1871XPAR
VINCI08/12/2021FR00001254867 69187,0821AQEU
VINCI08/12/2021FR000012548614 70387,1786CEUX
VINCI08/12/2021FR00001254866 23687,1545TQEX
VINCI08/12/2021FR000012548674 37087,1681XPAR
VINCI09/12/2021FR000012548614 91886,5371AQEU
VINCI09/12/2021FR000012548618 89086,4804CEUX
VINCI09/12/2021FR000012548613 76486,5208TQEX
VINCI09/12/2021FR000012548675 92886,5696XPAR
VINCI10/12/2021FR000012548615 97385,8203AQEU
VINCI10/12/2021FR000012548623 74485,7440CEUX
VINCI10/12/2021FR000012548612 47485,7237TQEX
VINCI10/12/2021FR000012548696 80985,7616XPAR
      
  TOTAL583 50086,6838 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

