English French

Paris, December 13rd, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 06 to December 10, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 06 to December 10, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s

name Date of

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 06/12/2021 FR0000125486 10 396 86,5177 AQEU VINCI 06/12/2021 FR0000125486 16 025 86,3822 CEUX VINCI 06/12/2021 FR0000125486 4 928 86,4526 TQEX VINCI 06/12/2021 FR0000125486 85 651 86,3864 XPAR VINCI 07/12/2021 FR0000125486 8 099 88,2542 AQEU VINCI 07/12/2021 FR0000125486 14 457 88,2194 CEUX VINCI 07/12/2021 FR0000125486 4 348 88,2674 TQEX VINCI 07/12/2021 FR0000125486 64 096 88,1871 XPAR VINCI 08/12/2021 FR0000125486 7 691 87,0821 AQEU VINCI 08/12/2021 FR0000125486 14 703 87,1786 CEUX VINCI 08/12/2021 FR0000125486 6 236 87,1545 TQEX VINCI 08/12/2021 FR0000125486 74 370 87,1681 XPAR VINCI 09/12/2021 FR0000125486 14 918 86,5371 AQEU VINCI 09/12/2021 FR0000125486 18 890 86,4804 CEUX VINCI 09/12/2021 FR0000125486 13 764 86,5208 TQEX VINCI 09/12/2021 FR0000125486 75 928 86,5696 XPAR VINCI 10/12/2021 FR0000125486 15 973 85,8203 AQEU VINCI 10/12/2021 FR0000125486 23 744 85,7440 CEUX VINCI 10/12/2021 FR0000125486 12 474 85,7237 TQEX VINCI 10/12/2021 FR0000125486 96 809 85,7616 XPAR TOTAL 583 500 86,6838

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment