ASMI Share Buyback Update December 6 – 10, 2021

Almere, The Netherlands

December 13, 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASMI's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value December 6, 2021 7,000 € 366.08 € 2,562,594 December 7, 2021 50 € 374.70 € 18,735 December 8, 2021 50 € 394.13 € 19,707 December 9, 2021 1,650 € 379.74 € 626,564 December 10, 2021 3,000 € 375.62 € 1,126,845 Total 11,750 € 370.59 € 4,354,445

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program of which the details were announced on July 27, 2021. Of the total program, 94.4% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback .

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

