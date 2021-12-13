CyberClan Announces Key Executive Hire

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberClan, a global leader in end-to-end cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mikel Pearce to the role of Director of Business Development Canada & UK, starting the position in January 2022.

With over 20 years of experience in law and formally worked at renowned firms such as Dolden Wallace Folick LLP and Strigberger Brown Armstrong LLP, Mikel has specialized in Cyber and Privacy Liability giving him a unique perspective on the cybersecurity industry.

Mikel said, "I am excited to be joining an organization with such a strong reputation within Incident Response. CyberClan operates in an incredibly fast-paced, ever-changing industry, I am looking forward to meeting the clients and wider teams when I start in the new year."

"As a key player in the cybersecurity industry in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, CyberClan is very pleased to be welcoming Mikel as the newest member of the leadership team. We are sure his industry experience will bring great value to the business as a whole," said Richard D'Souza, CEO at CyberClan.

About CyberClan

Since 2006, CyberClan has been delivering the peace of mind our clients need to operate with confidence online. Located across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Cyberclan is a global organization offering first-class Incident Response & Breach Response services, CyberExtortion, Ransomware, eDiscovery, tailored Risk Management Consultancy services and unparalleled Managed Security Services. Working with industry-leading companies within a variety of sectors including Local Provincial, State & Federal Governments, Foreign Embassy, Aerospace, Mining, Technology, Insurance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Professional Services, Logistics, and Charities. Our services are affordable, adaptable and scalable, meaning that we are able to supply and manage solutions for any size organization.

Enterprise Security. Human Response.

